No. 1 Georgia faces No. 4 Ohio State in Peach Bowl semifinal

PEACH BOWL No. 1 Georgia (13-0, No. 1 College Football Playoff) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, No. 4 CFP),…

PEACH BOWL

No. 1 Georgia (13-0, No. 1 College Football Playoff) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, No. 4 CFP), 8 p.m. EST, ESPN

LOCATION: Atlanta

COACHES

GEORGIA: Kirby Smart, 79-15 in seven seasons

OHIO STATE: Ryan Day, 45-5 in five seasons

TOP PLAYERS

GEORGIA:

QB Stetson Bennett,3,425 yards passing, 20 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.9% completions, plus 184 yards rushing, 7 TDs; TE Brock Bowers, 52 receptions, 726 yards, 6 TDs, plus 93 yards rushing, 15.5 average, 3 TDs; RB Kenny McIntosh, 709 yards rushing, 10 TDs, plus 37 receptions, 450 yards, 1 TD; DT Jalen Carter, 7.0 tackles for losses, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles; SS Christopher Smith, 50 tackles, 5 tackles for losses, 3 INTs, 5 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovered.

OHIO STATE:

QB C.J. Stroud, 3,340 yards passing, 37 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.2% completions; WR Marvin Harrison Jr., 72 receptions, 1,157 yards, 16.1 average, 12 TDs; RB Miyan Williams, 817 yards rushing, 6.5 avg., 13 TDs; LB Tommy Eichenberg, 112 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD, 3 passes defensed; DE Zach Harrison, 6.5 tackles for losses, 3 sacks, 1 INT.

NOTABLE

GEORGIA

Trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year ago, Bulldogs claimed their first championship since the 1980 season. Won their first Southeastern Conference title since 2017 with a 50-30 victory over LSU.

OHIO STATE

Making fifth playoff appearance. Buckeyes won inaugural CFP title in 2014 season. Lost to Alabama in national title game for 2020 season. Reached playoff despite failing to make Big Ten title game.

LAST TIME

Georgia beat Ohio State 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl to end the 1992 season, It’s the only previous meeting between the perennial football powerhouses.

BOWL HISTORY

GEORGIA

Has bowl record of 35-21-3, including a pair of appearances in the College Football Playoff championship game. Defeated Alabama 33-18 in last year’s title game after beating Michigan 34-11 in Orange Bowl semifinal game. Lost to Alabama 26-23 in overtime in national title game to end 2017 season.

OHIO STATE:

Has bowl record of 27-27, including two appearances in the College Football Playoff championship game. Buckeyes won the inaugural playoff during the 2014 season, beating Oregon 42-20 for the title. Lost to Alabama 52-24 in the championship game two seasons ago. Played in two straight title games during Bowl Championship Series era, losing to SEC schools Florida and LSU.

___

