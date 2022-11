Weekend Time Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 26 NBA Dallas at Toronto, 5 p.m. L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston,…

Saturday, Nov. 26 NBA

Dallas at Toronto, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, ppd.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

WORLD CUP SOCCER

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, noon

No. 2 Ohio St. vs. No. 3 Michigan, noon

No. 4 TCU vs. Iowa St., 4 p.m.

No. 5 Southern Cal vs. No. 13 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 LSU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Clemson vs. South Carolina, noon

No. 8 Alabama vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon at No. 22 Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn St. vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 12 Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

No. 14 Utah at Colorado, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Kansas St. vs. Kansas, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at James Madison, noon

No. 25 UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 2 Houston vs. Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley at Austin, Texas, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 2 Stanford vs. Grambling at Honolulu, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Indiana vs. Memphis at Las Vegas Nevada, 8:45 p.m.

No. 7 Notre Dame at Arizona St. at Bimini, Bahamas, 3:15 p.m.

No. 12 LSU vs. UAB at Bimini, Bahamas, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland at Towson at Fort Myers, Florida 11:30 a.m.

No. 15 Arizona at San Diego, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Kansas State vs. Arkansas at St. Thomas, Virgin Island, 8 p.m.

Other Events TENNIS

ATP – DAvis Cup Finals, Malaga, Spain

WTA – Montevideo Open

Sunday, Nov. 27 NFL

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

WORLD CUP SOCCER

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m.

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m.

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 18 Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Duke vs. No. 24 Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

No. 19 UCLA vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

No. 20 UConn vs. Iowa St. at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Hampton, noon

No. 2 Stanford at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 9 Iowa at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

No. 4 Ohio St. vs North Alabama, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Iowa St. vs. No. 8 North Carolina at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. Longwood, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. Pittsburg at Fort Myers, Florida, 11:30 a.m.

No. 18 Oregon vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

No. 19 Texas vs. Princeton, Texas, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee vs. E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Other Events TENNIS

ATP – Davis Cup Finals, Malaga, Spain

WTA – Montevideo Open

