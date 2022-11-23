No. 23 Oregon St hosts No. 10 Oregon with plenty on the line

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 23 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 23 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 21 CFP), 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday (ABC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Oregon by 3 1/2.

Series record: Oregon leads 67-48-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For the first time since 2012, both Oregon and Oregon State are ranked entering the rivalry matchup that is still seeking a new nickname. Oregon’s win over Utah last week made the task straightforward for the Ducks: Win and they will be the opponent for Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. The Beavers can play spoiler and improve their own standing in the hierarchy of Pac-12 bowl selections if they can get the best of the Ducks for the second time in three seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon QB Bo Nix vs. Oregon State’s secondary. Limited by a right ankle/foot injury, Nix was a stationary passer for the most part in last weekend’s victory over Utah. The Ducks smartly used a quick passing game to counter Utah’s pass rush and Nix ended up throwing for 287 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Nix should be healthier and a bit more mobile this week, but he’ll again be facing a standout secondary. The Beavers are one of two teams in the Pac-12 giving up less than 220 yards passing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: DB Bennett Williams. After the Ducks saw their College Football Playoff hopes disappear in their loss to Washington, it was Williams shouldering the blame for Oregon’s defensive breakdowns. A week later, Williams had two interceptions and tied his career-high with 14 tackles in the victory over Utah. Williams is likely to be busy again against Oregon State’s offense, especially helping in the run game.

Oregon State: RB Damien Martinez. Martinez became the first Oregon State running back since Steven Jackson in 2003 with five straight 100-yard games with 138 against Arizona State last week. Martinez has 722 yards rushing over his last six games and needs 133 more to become the fourth freshman to rush for 1,000 yards in school history. It won’t be easy against an Oregon run defense giving up just 112.5 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon State’s defense has allowed more than 10 points only once in the past five games. … Nix is tied for the FBS lead with 40 total touchdowns and his 14 rushing touchdowns is the most for any QB. … Oregon State has won eight games for the first time since 2012 and will have a winning record in conference play in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09. … Oregon leads the country with just three sacks allowed. No other team in the country has allowed fewer than seven.

