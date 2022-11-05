No. 2 Ohio State struggles past Northwestern, 21-7

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in the AP poll and trailing only the Volunteers in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. But what figured to be an easy win turned into a struggle.

Ohio State didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15, with the rain and whipping wind creating havoc.

Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He made it 21-7 when he scored from the 2 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the game after C.J. Stroud broke a 44-yard run.

Stroud, the Big Ten leader in yards passing, set a career low with 76. He completed just 10 of 26 passes in his only game this year without a touchdown throw. Stroud, who came in with minus-4 yards rushing, ran for 79, helping the Buckeyes pick up their 10th straight win against Northwestern.

The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5) dropped their eighth straight, matching their worst skid since 1998.

Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.

NO. 7 TCU 34, TEXAS TECH 24

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter as TCU reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010.

Davis caught one of Max Duggan’s two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Horned Frogs, 6-0 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4) went ahead 17-13 in the third quarter on Tyler Shough’s 33-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman.

Miller surpassed 100 yards rushing for the sixth time in seven games, finishing with a season-high 158 yards on 21 carries. Duggan was 12 of 23 for 195 yards without an interception, giving him 24 TDs and two picks.

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 31, VIRGINIA 28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina rallied after halftime for the win.

Elijah Green scored twice and Josh Downs caught 15 passes, including a touchdown, for the Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 17 CFP), now 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2015.

Maye finished 26 for 37 for 293 yards and ran for 74 yards. Downs’ catches went for 166 yards.

Brennan Armstrong, Xavier Brown and Ronnie Walker ran for scores for the Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5), who were playing without three starting wide receivers and lost for the fifth time in six games.

NO. 19 TULANE 27, TULSA 13

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 as Tulane dominated on the ground.

Tulane (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) had lost the past two meetings with Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) in overtime.

The Hurricane gained 357 yards on the ground, with Spears and Johnson each running the ball 14 times.

Michael Pratt completed 11 of 19 passes for 125 yards for Tulane.

