WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » College Football » 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Nov. 1
Record
1. Tennessee 8-0
2. Ohio State 8-0
3. Georgia 8-0
4. Clemson 8-0
5. Michigan 8-0
6. Alabama 7-1
7. TCU 8-0
8. Oregon 7-1
9. Southern Cal 7-1
10. LSU 6-2
11. Mississippi 8-1
12. UCLA 7-1
13. Kansas State 6-2
14. Utah 6-2
15. Penn State 6-2
16. Illinois 7-1
17. N. Carolina 7-1
18. Oklahoma State 6-2
19. Tulane 7-1
20. Syracuse 6-2
21. Wake Forest 6-2
22. NC State 6-2
23. Oregon State 6-2
24. Texas 5-3
25. UCF 6-2

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 4 (Noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9, 2023 at Inglewood, Calif.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Survey: As agencies turn to hybrid work, many feds want more remote options

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

NASA taking a page out of DHS’ book with a new acquisition innovation lab

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up