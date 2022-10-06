RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Wofford coach Josh Conklin resigns with team in 15-game skid

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 9:32 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford coach Josh Conklin has resigned from the FCS program with the Terriers in a 15-game losing streak.

The school announced Conklin’s departure Thursday, two days before the team plays a Southern Conference game at Samford. Offensive coordinator Shawn Watson was named interim coach.

Conklin, a former defensive coordinator at Pitt, led Wofford to league titles his first two seasons in 2018 and 2019, going 17-9 with trips to the NCAA playoffs both seasons.

The Terriers were just 2-19 the next three seasons. They won the opener in 2021, then lost 10 straight to finish the season and all five this year.

Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson said in a statement the school appreciated Conklin’s efforts on behalf of the football team.

Wofford’s athletic department planned to hire a search firm to find Conklin’s replacement.

Conklin has succeeded Mike Ayers as coach after the 2017 season. Ayers spent 30 years at Wofford, guiding the program from NCAA Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision.

