RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » College Football » Tennessee QB Hooker leads…

Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten running backs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by AP Top 25 voters and released Tuesday.

Hooker is second in the country in passer efficiency rating at 187.7 and has accounted for 18 touchdowns, The Virginia Tech transfer led the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory against Alabama that pushed Tennessee to No. 3 in the Top 25.

Joining Hooker in the All-America backfield is Illinois’ Chase Brown, who leads the nation with 1,059 yards rushing, and Michigan’s Blake Corum, who is averaging 129 yards game and has scored 13 TDs.

Anderson leads the defense. Last year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as national defensive player of the year has five sacks among 10.5 tackles for loss this season for the sixth-ranked Tide. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected as an all-purpose player, is also on the team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Running backs — Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Courm, Michigan.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Guards — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Wide receivers — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Laiatu Latu, UCLA.

Linemen — Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California; Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Clark Phillips III, Utah.

Safeties — Christopher Smith, Georgia; Bentlee Sanders, Nevada.

Defensive back — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up