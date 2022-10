Monday MLB World Series FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -134 at PHILADELPHIA +114 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia…

Monday MLB World Series FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -134 at PHILADELPHIA +114 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 4 (221) at WASHINGTON at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Sacramento at TORONTO 3½ (223½) Atlanta at BROOKLYN 8½ (237½) Indiana at MILWAUKEE 12½ (228½) Detroit at UTAH OFF (OFF) Memphis at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Houston College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KENT STATE 3½ 4½ (62½) Ball State Buffalo 3 2½ (58½) at OHIO Wednesday at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 2½ 3½ (54½) Central Michigan at BOWLING GREEN 3 3 (46½) Western Michigan Thursday at RICE 1½ 2½ (48½) UTEP Appalachian State 2½ 1½ (61½) at COASTAL CAROLINA Friday at UCONN 11½ 15½ (40½) UMass Duke 3½ 9½ (48½) at BOSTON COLLEGE at WASHINGTON 3 4½ (60½) Oregon State Saturday at AIR FORCE 5½ 6½ (40½) Army Kentucky 2½ 2½ (42½) at MISSOURI at PURDUE 4½ 4½ (43½) Iowa at TCU 9½ 9½ (70½) Texas Tech Western Kentucky 16½ 16½ (71½) at CHARLOTTE Minnesota 10½ 10½ (46½) at NEBRASKA at WISCONSIN 6½ 6½ (52½) Maryland Ohio State 31½ 37½ (61½) at NORTHWESTERN at TEXAS A&M 9½ 3½ (54½) Florida North Carolina 8½ 9½ (60½) at VIRGINIA Tulane 6½ 6½ (58½) at TULSA at VIRGINIA TECH 3½ 3½ (41½) Georgia Tech Marshall 2½ 1½ (45½) at OLD DOMINION South Florida 3½ 3½ (51½) at TEMPLE at SOUTHERN MISS 2½ 2½ (50½) Georgia State Middle Tennessee 2½ 2½ (64½) at LOUISIANA TECH at OKLAHOMA 4½ 3 (57½) Baylor Penn State 14 13½ (53½) at INDIANA at IOWA STATE 6½ 6½ (50½) West Virginia at PITTSBURGH 2½ 2½ (50½) Syracuse at GEORGIA 11½ 8½ (64½) Tennessee Oregon 24½ 30½ (60½) at COLORADO Oklahoma State 6 3½ (68½) at KANSAS UCF 5½ 5½ (62½) at MEMPHIS Washington State 4½ 4½ (48½) at STANFORD at ILLINOIS 9½ 14½ (44½) Michigan State at UAB ½ ½ (52½) UTSA at UTAH STATE 15½ 15½ (43½) New Mexico at NORTH TEXAS 21½ 21½ (63½) Florida International South Alabama 5½ 5½ (60½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at ARKANSAS 14½ 14½ (64½) Liberty at CINCINNATI 20½ 20½ (48½) Navy at UL MONROE ½ ½ (51½) Texas State Troy 3½ 3½ (41½) at LOUISIANA at SMU 2½ 2½ (66½) Houston at BOISE STATE 8½ 8½ (55½) BYU Texas 1½ 1½ (56½) at KANSAS STATE Alabama 16½ 13½ (58½) at LSU at SAN DIEGO STATE 6½ 6½ (48½) UNLV at MISSISSIPPI STATE 10½ 11½ (52½) Auburn Michigan 25½ 25½ (45½) at RUTGERS South Carolina 7½ 7½ (50½) at VANDERBILT at LOUISVILLE 9½ 9½ (54½) James Madison Clemson 3½ 3½ (46½) at NOTRE DAME at MIAMI 9½ 9½ (OFF) Florida State Wake Forest 2½ 3½ (54½) at NC STATE at USC 21½ 19½ (59½) Cal at SAN JOSE STATE 21½ 21½ (45½) Colorado State at FRESNO STATE 23½ 23½ (58½) Hawaii NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 8½ 10½ (46½) Green Bay Monday Cincinnati 2½ 3½ (45½) at CLEVELAND NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -184 Washington +152 at BUFFALO -142 Detroit +118 at ST. LOUIS -144 Los Angeles +120

