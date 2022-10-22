Southeast Missouri State routs Northwestern Sate, 51-16

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Paxton DeLaurent threw for three more…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Paxton DeLaurent threw for three more scores as Southeast Missouri State routed Northwestern State 51-16 in a nonconference game Saturday.

Hess scored from 29 and 4 yards out in the first quarter as the Redhawks rolled to a 23-3 lead after one. DeLaurent hit Damoriea Vick and Johnny King with touchdown passes in the second quarter to put Southeast Missouri up 37-3 at intermission and added a 19-yard strike to Ryan Flournoy early in the third quarter to push the lead to 44-3.

Scooter Adams pulled in a pass from Zachary Clement and scored from 84 yards out to get the Demons into the end zone in the third quarter, but Hess answered with a 54-yard run for a score to make it 51-10.

The Redhawks (6-1) amassed 619 yards of offense.

Clements led Northwestern State (3-5) with 305 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-38 passing and ran for 47 yards on 11 carries.

