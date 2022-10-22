RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » Southeast Missouri State routs…

Southeast Missouri State routs Northwestern Sate, 51-16

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Paxton DeLaurent threw for three more scores as Southeast Missouri State routed Northwestern State 51-16 in a nonconference game Saturday.

Hess scored from 29 and 4 yards out in the first quarter as the Redhawks rolled to a 23-3 lead after one. DeLaurent hit Damoriea Vick and Johnny King with touchdown passes in the second quarter to put Southeast Missouri up 37-3 at intermission and added a 19-yard strike to Ryan Flournoy early in the third quarter to push the lead to 44-3.

Scooter Adams pulled in a pass from Zachary Clement and scored from 84 yards out to get the Demons into the end zone in the third quarter, but Hess answered with a 54-yard run for a score to make it 51-10.

The Redhawks (6-1) amassed 619 yards of offense.

Clements led Northwestern State (3-5) with 305 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-38 passing and ran for 47 yards on 11 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up