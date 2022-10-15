RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Snyder directs Buffalo attack in pasting of UMass

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 4:17 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw for three scores and Buffalo broke it open with three touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 34-7 win over UMass on Saturday.

Buffalo (4-3) posted its fourth straight win and third straight road win.

Snyder threw a 4-yard touchdown to Quian Williams four seconds into the second quarter to complete a seven-play, 80-yard drive and a 10-0 lead. After UMass went four-and-out, Al-Jay Henderson raced 84-yards through the middle of the Minutemen line for a 17-0 advantage.

UMass got on the board when Ellis Merriweather ran it from the 5 capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive. On Buffalo’s ensuing drive, the Bulls sealed it when Snyder threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Justin Marshall with five minutes left before halftime.

Kay’Ron Adams ran for 11 yards on 65 carries for UMass (1-6).

It was the first meeting between the teams since 2015 when UMass was a member of the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls have won three of the four meetings between the teams since both schools joined the FBS ranks.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

