No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh.

The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.

Taylor, a graduate transfer from Virginia, had started all eight games and has 3 1/2 sacks as a pass-rushing end. He left Saturday’s win after falling to the ground on a rush and grabbing his right knee.

Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. Both players are out with upper-body injuries, though the school didn’t specify further.

The Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are leading the league’s Coastal Division race for a spot in the ACC championship game. They visit Virginia on Saturday.

