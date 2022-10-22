RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Merrimack defeats Sacred Heart despite blowing 15-point lead

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 5:48 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Gavin McCusker threw for a touchdown and got decisive score on the ground, leading Merrimack to a 31-25 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

McCusker, who threw for 124 yards, including a 20-yard TD pass to Pat Conroy, scored on a 2-yard run with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter the Warriors’ Jared Dunn blocked a Sacred Heart punt and Lliam Davis capped the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.

Trailing 31-25, Sacred Heart had two remaining possessions. Sam Renzi missed a 27-yard field goal with 5:22 remaining and later time ran out with the Pioneers at the Merrimack 27-yard line.

Shayne Butler’s 42-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Warriors (6-2, 4-0 Northeast Conference) a 21-6 lead early in the third quarter. Highlighted by a safety and a 68-yard touchdown pass from Marquez McCray to Kenneth Womack, Sacred Heart (4-3, 2-1) scored the next 19 points to take a 25-21 lead.

Marquez completed 20 of 37 passes for 315 yards with a touchdown and interception. Grant Malik rushed for 97 yards and Rob DiNota had 120 receiving yards for the Pioneers, who had a 464-298 advantage in total yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.

