James Madison overpowers Texas State to remain undefeated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Latrele Palmer ran for three touchdowns and FBS-newcomer James Madison remained undefeated with a 40-13 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

Palmer had 27 carries for 106 yards and the Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) got 257 passing yards from Todd Centeio. Their leading receiver was Kris Thornton with 97 yards on four receptions.

James Madison held the Bobcats to 246 yards, 11 first downs and 2-of-12 third-down efficiency. In contrast, the JMU offense had 460 yards, 22 first downs and was 6 of 13 on third down.

A wild series of plays ensued after a field goal by Camden Wise gave James Madison a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Following the field goal, James Madison scored on a safety, Centeio fumbled on the next possession, then Jailin Walker of JMU returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and a 19-0 lead.

Palmer added his three touchdown runs — 1, 4, and 1 yard — in the second half and Texas State got touchdowns on a 17-yard pass from Layne Hatcher to Charles Brown and a 5-yard run by Jahmyl Jeter.

Hatcher was 13-of-27 passing for 140 yards. He threw two interceptions and the Bobcats (2-3, 0-1) lost two fumbles.

