RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » Holy Cross scores late…

Holy Cross scores late to beat Lafayette, remains unbeaten

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matthew Sluka’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter with four minutes left gave Holy Cross a 24-21 win over Lafayette on Saturday, keeping the Crusaders undefeated.

Devin Haskins intercepted Ah-Shaun Davis at the Leopards 15-yard line and though the Crusaders missed a field goal, Lafayette couldn’t put together a scoring drive on its last possession.

Haskins also blocked a punt for the fourth straight game, catching the ball on the fly and returning this one 14 yards for a 17-7 halftime lead.

Holy Cross (7-0, 3-0 Patriot League), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, won despite being outgained 329-181 with just 82 rushing yards. Lafayette (2-5, 1-1) had 21 first downs to the Crusaders’ seven but the Leopards failed to convert on five fourth downs.

Davis threw three touchdown passes and Jaden Sutton had 133 yards rushing for Lafayette.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up