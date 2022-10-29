MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Gabalis with 5 TDs, Utah Tech edges Stephen F. Austin 47-44

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 7:22 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert with 44 seconds remaining and Utah Tech held on for a 47-44 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Following Gabalis and Hobert’s game-winning score, Trae Self threw a 38-yard pass to Kylon Harris and a 19-yarder to Miles Reed that helped move Stephen F. Austin (5-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) to the Utah Tech 1 with a second to play. Yet on the final play, Self’s toss over the middle and into the end zone was short and batted down by a Utah Tech defender.

Gabalis was 23-of-35 passing for 377 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Hobert had nine receptions for 109 yards and caught three scores. Quali Conley had 131 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown run for Utah Tech (2-6, 1-3).

Self completed 31 of 44 passes for 391 yards and threw one touchdown pass. Reed finished with 110 yards rushing and his 47-yard TD run gave the Lumberjacks a 44-40 lead with 2:19 to play.

Related Categories:

