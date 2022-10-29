MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Doyle's 5 TD passes…

Doyle’s 5 TD passes lift St. Francis (PA) over Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Cole Doyle tied a school record with five touchdowns passes and ran for another score to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 44-14 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Doyle opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run then threw four of his TD passes as the Red Flash (6-2, 5-0 Northeast Conference) blew to a 34-7 halftime lead.

Sacred Heart (4-4, 2-2) entered as one of the top passing defenses in FCS, ranking third in yards allowed (119.4) and fourth in efficiency (102.4), but Doyle lit up the Pioneers, completing 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards. QuaSean Holmes had 168 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Malik Grant scored both Sacred Heart touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. He had 104 yards rushing on 19 carries.

The victory keeps St. Francis tied with Merrimack for first place in the NEC.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up