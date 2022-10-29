MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Dayton wins on Chisholm’s go-ahead TD with 18 seconds left

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 6:33 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 23-yard run with 18 seconds left and Dayton overcame three interceptions by Shane Hamm to beat Valparaiso 31-24 on Saturday.

Chisholm carried it 18 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Dayton (5-2, 4-1 Pioneer League). Hamm was 12 of 19 for 137 yards with a touchdown, and he added 25 carries for 129 yards.

Chisholm had an 11-yard touchdown on Dayton’s first possession and the Flyers led 14-0 after Cole Hildebrand’s 30-yard pick-6.

Michael Appel Jr. threw for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Valparaiso (4-4, 3-2). Braden Contreras and Solomon Davis each had 100-plus yards receiving and a touchdown.

Brian Bartholomew tied it at 24 with 14:50 left in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard field goal.

