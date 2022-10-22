RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » Brescia, Colgate run past…

Brescia, Colgate run past Georgetown 34-24

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia ran for three touchdowns to lead Colgate to a 34-24 win over Georgetown on Saturday, ending the Red Raiders’ four-game losing streak while extending the Hoyas’ skid to six.

Colgate (2-5, 1-1 Patriot League) took control with a pair of second quarter touchdowns that capped long drives. Brescia finished a 12 plays, 72-yard drive with a seven-yard run and a 15-play, 77-yard drive with a 13-yard run, which pushed him over 1,000 career yards. The two drives took a combined 12-minutes, 30 seconds and gave the Red Raiders a 17-3 lead at the half.

Brescia finished 175 yards on 19 keepers and was 7-for-11 passing for 48 yards. His third touchdown, a six-yard run, capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive that took 4:02. Jaedon Henry added a 40-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.

Pierce Holley was 31 of 44 for 346 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score for the Hoyas (1-6, 0-3). Joshua Tomas caught 11 passes for 148 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up