Brescia, Colgate run past Georgetown 34-24

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia ran for three touchdowns to lead Colgate to a 34-24 win over Georgetown on Saturday, ending the Red Raiders’ four-game losing streak while extending the Hoyas’ skid to six.

Colgate (2-5, 1-1 Patriot League) took control with a pair of second quarter touchdowns that capped long drives. Brescia finished a 12 plays, 72-yard drive with a seven-yard run and a 15-play, 77-yard drive with a 13-yard run, which pushed him over 1,000 career yards. The two drives took a combined 12-minutes, 30 seconds and gave the Red Raiders a 17-3 lead at the half.

Brescia finished 175 yards on 19 keepers and was 7-for-11 passing for 48 yards. His third touchdown, a six-yard run, capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive that took 4:02. Jaedon Henry added a 40-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.

Pierce Holley was 31 of 44 for 346 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score for the Hoyas (1-6, 0-3). Joshua Tomas caught 11 passes for 148 yards.

