MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Borguet, Harvard ground out…

Borguet, Harvard ground out 28-13 win over Dartmouth

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aidan Borguet ran for 179 yards with two touchdowns, Kym Wimberly also had two touchdowns, and Harvard defeated Dartmouth 28-13 on Saturday.

Borguet’s touchdown runs of 12 yards in the third quarter and 21 yards in the fourth were the only scoring plays in the second half. Wimberly’s 34-yard reception from Luke Emge and his 9-yard TD run helped Harvard to a 14-13 halftime lead.

Emge completed 11 of 17 passes for 195 yards for the Crimson (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League).

Nick Howard and Zack Bair scored on short runs for Dartmouth (2-5, 1-3).

Dylan Cadwallader was 19-of-32 passing for 212 yards for the Big Green.

Harvard had 257 yards rushing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up