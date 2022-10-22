RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Bethune-Cookman keeps Mississippi Valley St. winless, 45-35

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 10:27 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Darnell Deas returned a second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and QueShaun Byrd added a 26-yard touchdown run in the final minute as Bethune-Cookman held off winless Mississippi Valley State, 45-35 in a Southwestern Conference East Division game on Saturday night.

The Delta Devils scored on their first offensive play, but Omari Hill-Robinson scored on a 97-yard pick-six and the Wildcats took the lead for good when Terry Lindsey capped an 87-yard drive with a nine-yard run.

Byrd had 116 yards on 17 carries and Jalon Jones had 127 on 15 carries to lead Bethune-Cookman (2-5, 2-2). Jones also had 274 yards on 18-for-30 passing.

Jamari Jones led Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-8), throwing for 218 yard yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions and running for 129 yards on 16 carries.

