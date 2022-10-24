AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is…

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–BEARS-PATRIOTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots bring a quarterback controversy into their game against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Will it be Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

BKC–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme are unanimous selections to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. They were joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. By John Marshall. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBO–WORLD SERIES-PHILLIES-HARPER

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper has delivered in every way since he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Now there’s one thing left, winning a World Series. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 900 words, photos. Also: BBO–World Series-Astros-Excellence (Upcoming).

COMMENTARY

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-BRADY & RODGERS

Dropped passes are part of football. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have overcome many mistakes, including plenty of their own, on their way to winning 434 games combined in the regular season and playoffs. But the superstar quarterbacks haven’t found their magic touch in 2022. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

Chaos. That’s what should be expected in NASCAR’s final race to set its championship field. But at Martinsville Speedway, where passing was extremely difficult in the spring, the seven drivers seeking the three remaining spots in the title race may be forced to get rough and ram their way into the finale. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–PACKERS ANALYSIS

Aaron Rodgers insists a playoff drive remains a realistic possibility for the Green Bay Packers. Nothing the Packers have done the last few weeks backs up the reigning MVP quarterback’s contention. The Packers fell below .500 by falling 23-21 at Washington for their third straight loss. Next up is a trip to AFC East-leading Buffalo. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

BALTIMORE — Although another lead was starting to slip away, the Baltimore Ravens finally caught a few breaks and held on against Cleveland. The Ravens showed they could beat one of the top rushing teams in the league at its own game. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 p.m.

FBN–SEAHAWKS ANALYSIS

RENTON, Wash. — Sitting in first place in the NFC West after seven weeks should be an exceptionally proud moment for the Seattle Seahawks. But any celebration of the unlikely accomplishment will be muted if DK Metcalf’s knee injury means another offensive star is done for the season for Seattle. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN–RAIDERS-ANALYSIS

The Las Vegas Raiders returned from their bye with a successful formula. Now the key will be whether they can replicate it to get back into contention in the AFC. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BBA–RANGERS-BOCHY

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. The former San Francisco and San Diego manager is coming out of a three-year retirement to take over the Rangers, whose first World Series in 2010 was a five-game loss to the Bochy-managed Giants. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 p.m.

FBC–T25-GEORGIA-FLORIDA FUTURE

No. 1 Georgia and Florida have released joint statements saying they will consider the future of the rivalry, which is now under contract to be played at the neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida, through 2023. The teams continue the annual rivalry on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he believes having a home-and-home series would help his recruiting, as he can’t host recruits in Jacksonville. By Charles Odum. UPCOMIING: 550 words, file photos by 5 p.m.

GLF–RORY’S RISE

RIDGELAND, S.C. — It seems everyone was in the mood to celebrate except Rory McIlroy. He recalls missing the cut in the Texas Open and having to stay another night without dinner because of a big party in the hotel. He would not have believed then that six months later he would be on top of the golf world. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 p.m.

BKN–CELTICS-BULLS

CHICAGO — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics look to go to 4-0 when they visit DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. By Andrew Seligman. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

SOC–WCUP-US PREVIEW

NEW YORK — The star hardly ever plays for his club. Two of the three goalkeepers have been demoted to the second tier and the other is cemented to a Premier League bench. The United States heads to its first World Cup since 2014 with more worries than wonder. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC–WORLD CUP WATCH

PARIS — The World Cup is starting to prey on players’ minds. Raphael Varane’s reaction to getting injured while playing for Manchester United at the weekend was a case in point. The France defender left the field at Stamford Bridge in tears after hurting his right knee while stretching to make a tackle in the second half of United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. It was hardly a normal reaction to an injury. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC–NAPOLI’S TRANSFORMATION

ROME — The factors behind Napoli’s sudden transformation from perennial challenger to unbeatable juggernaut lie in smart market moves, coach Luciano Spalletti’s ability to take charge with the club legends gone and a modern style of constant attacking that is still rare in defensive-minded Italy. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 700 words, photos.

___

Monday Time Schedule

NFL

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

