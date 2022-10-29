MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » College Football » Alabama St tops Alabama…

Alabama St tops Alabama A&M, 24-17 in Magic City Classic

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dematrius Davis found Jeremiah Hixon with a 23-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left in the game to earn Alabama State a come-from-behind, 24-17 win over Alabama A&M in the 81st Magic City Classic Saturday, claiming HBCU bragging rights in the state for the first time since 2017.

The Hornets (5-3, 3-2 Southwestern Conference) took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter when Jayden John kicked a career-long 49-yard field goal, but Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-2) stormed back to take a 14-3 lead at intermission on a Quincy Casey touchdown pass to Isiah Cox and Jamal Irby’s six-yard pick-six.

Davis hit Kisean Johnson from nine yards out and Jacory Merritt scored on a four-yard run to give Alabama State a 17-14 lead. Victor Barbosa kicked 37-yard field goal with 6:06 left to pull the Bulldogs into a 17-17 tie before Davis engineered a six-play, 81-yard game-winning drive.

Casey finished 16 of 21 for 217 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Lankford was 4 of 7 for 22 yards as the Alabama A&M passing game generated 239 yards but managed just one score.

Davis finished 11 of 25 passing for 140 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up