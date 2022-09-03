Webb runs, passes Jacksonville State past Davidson 35-17

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Jacksonville State to…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Jacksonville State to a 35-17 victory over Davidson on Saturday.

Webb finished 9-of-20 passing for 158 yards and an interception. He carried seven times for 55 yards rushing. Matt LaRoche led the Gamecocks with 63 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Jacksonville State (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the first 6:06 of the second quarter, with Webb accounting for all three scores. He ran 3 yards for a 14-7 Gamecocks lead, then after a punt he ran or passed for all but five yards in a 10-play, 86-yard drive that ended with his 7-yard run. On the next play from scrimmage, the Gamecocks’ Stevonte Tullis recovered a fumble and Webb followed it up with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Pat Jackson for a 28-7 lead. Tullis had two fumble recoveries in the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, Webb’s 20-yard touchdown run put Jacksonville State ahead 35-17.

Despite the 18-point deficit, Davidson (0-1) stuck with its running game, attempting only eight passes. The Wildcats drove inside the 30 midway through the fourth quarter but a false start and two incomplete passes stalled the drive. Davidson had 62 rushes for 213 yards, led by 76 yards from Mark McCurdy.

Jacksonville State defeated Davidson 49-14 in last year’s FCS playoffs. This year, the Gamecocks are transitioning to FBS.

