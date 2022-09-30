IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 1:40 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — This weekend’s SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF’s on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday.

Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast before moving across the state, impacting Orlando and other communities in the storm’s path.

Gametime Wednesday night is 7 p.m. EDT.

