Scott, Chafin help Incarnate Word rally past Nevada 55-41

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:04 PM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes, two to Darion Chafin who had a school-record 262 yards receiving, and Incarnate Word came back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Nevada 55-41 on Saturday.

Nevada built a 17-3 lead in the first quarter before the Cardinals scored the next 35 points. Nate Cox ran for a touchdown and passed 26 yards to Toa Taua for another score to get the Wolf Pack within seven after three quarters.

Scott threw a 10-yard TD pass to Marcus Cooper to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 48-34 midway through the fourth quarter.

Scott was 18-of-25 passing for 406 yards with an interception. Chafin got his yards on just seven catches, including a 77-yard reception to the Nevada 1 that led to a score, a 44-yard TD catch and a 41-yarder for an insurance TD with 1:10 remaining. Taylor Grimes added 101 yards receiving

Cox was 22-of-43 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack (2-1). He also ran for a score. Tua rushed for 101 yards including a TD.

The FCS ninth-ranked Cardinals (2-0) also got a 59-yard fumble return for a score from Kelechi Anyalebechi.

The game finished in a thick haze created by the Mosquito fire located between Reno and Sacramento, Calif.

