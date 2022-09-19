Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Minnesota WR Autman-Bell needs…

Minnesota WR Autman-Bell needs season-ending surgery on leg

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota annnounced Monday that sixth-year wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will have season-ending surgery on his right leg, a big loss for the unbeaten Gophers as they begin Big Ten play without their best pass catcher.

Autman-Bell was hurt in Minnesota’s 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday, when he landed awkwardly while trying to catch on off-target throw in the second quarter. He grabbed his leg in pain, needed help leaving the field and was sent to a hospital for further examination.

“Your heart breaks for him, because he’s worked incredibly hard,” coach P.J. Fleck said.

The procedure will take place on Wednesday. Fleck didn’t specify the diagnosis, other than to describe the injury as to Autman-Bell’s lower leg. The Gophers will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt that would allow him to return for a seventh season, should he wish to.

The native of Kankakee, Illinois, who was in Fleck’s first recruiting class at Minnesota after flipping his commitment and following him from Western Michigan, redshirted that first year. The 2020 season didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 1,970 career receiving yards, Autman-Bell ranks ninth in program history. He caught a 39-yard touchdown pass against Colorado before he was hurt. The team’s leading returning receiver from 2021, when he had 36 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns, Autman-Bell has again been quarterback Tanner Morgan’s favored target.

The younger players around him at the position have developed to the point now where the depth ought not to drop off as sharply, with Michael Brown-Stephens, Dylan Wright and Daniel Jackson next in line.

“If this happens maybe three or four years ago, maybe it has a different vibe,” Fleck said.

The Gophers (3-0) play at Michigan State (2-1) on Saturday. Last season, they lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim in the first game for the rest of the year.

“It’s not if it’s going to happen to you. It’s when, and to who,” Fleck said.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | vSports

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

Cloud Exchange 2022: Federal CIO Clare Martorana on why cloud computing and CX go hand in hand

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up