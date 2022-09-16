Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » College Football » Maryland announces deal with…

Maryland announces deal with SECU, includes new stadium name

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s football stadium will have a new name next month.

The athletic department announced Friday a partnership with SECU, a state-chartered credit union, which includes renaming the venue SECU Stadium starting Oct. 1. It is currently called Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

SECU is set to pay Maryland Athletics $11 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million gift supporting programs and facilities. That includes the construction of a basketball performance center. The partnership is for 10 years.

The school said Capital One and Maryland Athletics mutually agreed to end their current agreement.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate Dems ‘pushing to follow suit’ after House passes bill to block any future Schedule F

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up