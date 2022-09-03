LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » College Football » Goal-line stand gives Lafayette…

Goal-line stand gives Lafayette 6-0 win over Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Schuster scored the only touchdown and Lafayette stuffed Sacred Heart at the goal line on the final play to give John Troxell a 6-0 victory Saturday in his first game as the Leopards’ coach.

The Pioneers drove from their own 23 and had a first-and-goal from the 1 after Marquez McCray’s 20-yard completion to Rob DiNota. But McCray threw two incompletions before Malik Grant was stopped on the final play in the season opener for both teams.

Schuster was 8 of 17 for just 8 yards net passing and two interceptions but after Joe Gillette returned a punt 22 yards to the Sacred Heart 21, Schuster ran for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Sacred Heart outgained Lafayette 310-113 and had 10 more first downs.

Sacred Heart, the two-time defending Northeast Conference champion, had won the past five meetings.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up