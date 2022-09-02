LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
FCS member William & Mary gets first FBS win since 2009

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 11:04 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Darius Wilson #10 of the William & Mary Tribe throws a pass during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darius Wilson passed for two touchdowns, Bronson Yoder rushed for 120 yards and a score, and FCS member William & Mary scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat FBS school Charlotte 41-24 on Friday night.

The Tribe gained 560 total yards in posting its first FBS win since topping Virginia in 2009.

Yoder gave William & Mary a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive. On the Tribe’s next possession, Lachlan Pitts caught a pass from Wilson and raced 65 yards for a score.

Wilson was 12 of 18 for 237 yards and he added nine carries for 68 yards for William & Mary (1-0). Malachi Imoh and Donavyn Lester also rushed for a touchdown as William & Mary totaled 298 yards on 47 carries.

Xavier Williams passed for 201 yards and rushed for 48 yards and two scores for Charlotte (0-2), which lost 43-13 to FAU last week. Elijah Spencer caught five passes for 107 yards.

