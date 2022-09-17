Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Cornell builds lead then fights off VMI for 28-22 win

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 6:29 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jameson Wang threw two touchdowns — both to William Enneking — and Cornell held off VMI’s late rally for a 28-22 win on Saturday in the Big Red’s season opener.

Cornell built a 21-2 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 26 points when Wang threw a 3-yarder to Enneking with 48 seconds left in the third.

Late in the fourth, however, the Keydets closed to 28-9 on Hunter Rice’s 1-yard scoring run with 5:36 left. A little less than two minutes later, Collin Ironside threw a 3-yard pass to Chance Knox to make it 28-16. With five seconds to go, Ironside ran it in from the 6, but Cornell secured the kickoff to end it.

Cornell held the ball for two-thirds of the game in time of possession, yet was outgained by VMI, 356-266. The Big Red finished 10 for 18 on third-down conversions.

Ironside finished 16-for-18 passing for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

