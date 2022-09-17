Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Brumfield, Robbins lead UNLV over North Texas 58-27

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 6:42 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield accounted for four touchdowns, Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores and UNLV defeated North Texas 58-27 on Saturday.

Brumfield was 21-of-27 passing for 211 yards and two scores and he rushed for 100 yards including two more scores for UNLV (2-1).

Robbins a graduate transfer from Louisville, has seven touchdowns — six rushing — through three games. His 227 yards Saturday ranks eighth in UNLV single-game history. The Rebels had 365 yards rushing and outgained the Mean Green 576-467.

UNLV led 23-20 at halftime. Brumfield ran 8 yards for a touchdown that gave the Rebels a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter before UNLV secured the win in the final quarter with Robbins’ third touchdown, Brumfield’s 9-yard pass to Ricky White that completed a 99-yard drive and Cameron Oliver’s 20-yard pick-6.

Austin Aune was 17-of-29 passing for 305 yards, two scores and two interceptions for the Mean Green (2-2). Kaylon Horton had a 99-yard kickoff return for North Texas’ first points.

