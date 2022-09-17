Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Allen sparks Tarleton to 41-6 win over Eastern New Mexico

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 10:36 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Beau Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to power Tarleton to a 41-6 victory over Division II-member Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.

Freshman Deangelo Rosemond had two 1-yard touchdown runs and Allen hit Gabe Douglas for a 28-yard score to lead Tarleton (2-1) to a 24-3 lead at halftime.

Allen connected with Jaden Smith for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter and scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth for the Texans.

Allen completed 21 of 37 passes for 312 yards with one interception. Smith finished with seven receptions for 129 yards.

Cooper Hamilton kicked two field goals — including a 50-yarder — for the Greyhounds.

