MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line LA Dodgers -270 at MIAMI +220 at PHILADELPHIA -300 Pittsburgh +245 Cincinnati -120 at WASHINGTON +102 at N.Y METS -350 Colorado +280 at MILWAUKEE -168 Chicago Cubs +142 Atlanta -112 at ST. LOUIS -104 American League Tampa Bay OFF at BOSTON OFF at TORONTO -235 LA Angels +194 at HOUSTON -250 Baltimore +205 at TEXAS -162 Detroit +136 N.Y Yankees -240 at OAKLAND +198 at SEATTLE -146 Cleveland +124 Interleague at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -172 Arizona +144 San Francisco -116 at MINNESOTA -102 San Diego -184 at KANSAS CITY +154 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 7½ 6½ (59½) Charlotte at NORTH CAROLINA 42½ 45½ (55½) Florida A&M North Texas ½ 2½ (52½) at UTEP Nevada 9½ 7½ (47½) at NEW MEXICO STATE Vanderbilt 7½ 9½ (54½) at HAWAII NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 2½ 2½ (37) LA Rams at TENNESSEE 3 3 (34½) Arizona at MIAMI 2½ 2½ (37) Philadelphia at CLEVELAND 5 3 (39) Chicago at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 4 (40½) Tampa Bay at DENVER 1½ 2½ (35½) Minnesota Sunday at NY JETS 1 4½ (38½) NY Giants at PITTSBURGH 3 5 (38½) Detroit

