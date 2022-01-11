CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | DC's limited health emergency helps hospitals | Arlington schools update isolation guidelines | Latest DC-area cases
The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 1:45 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 1/11/2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM ALL GAMES in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received..

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 14-1 1550 3
2. Alabama 13-2 1488 1
3. Michigan 12-2 1398 2
4. Cincinnatti 13-1 1346 4
5. Ohio State 11-2 1279 7
6. Baylor 12-2 1275 6
7. Oklahoma St. 12-2 1197 9
8. Michigan State 11-2 1066 10
9. Notre Dame 11-2 1028 5
10. Oklahoma 11-2 994 13
11. Mississippi 10-3 909 8
12. Utah 10-4 877 11
13. Pittsburgh 11-3 742 12
14. Wake Forest 11-3 609 19
15. Kentucky 10-3 592 20
16. Clemson 10-3 528 22
17. Houston 12-2 510 21
18. Louisiana-Layfayette 13-1 502 17
19. NC State 9-3 453 18
20. Arkansas 9-4 354 24
21. Oregon 10-4 336 15
22. Brigham Young 10-3 284 14
23. Iowa 10-4 276 16
24. Utah State 11-3 142 NR
25. Texas A&M 8-4 133 23

Dropped out: No. 25 Texas-San Antonio (12-2).

Others receiving votes: San Diego State (12-2) 114; Wisconsin (9-4) 75; Air Force (10-3) 42; Minnesota (9-4) 23; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 11; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 7; Purdue (9-4) 6; Fresno State (10-3) 3; Army (9-4) 1.

