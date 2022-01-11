USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 1/11/2022 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM ALL GAMES in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received..

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (62) 14-1 1550 3 2. Alabama 13-2 1488 1 3. Michigan 12-2 1398 2 4. Cincinnatti 13-1 1346 4 5. Ohio State 11-2 1279 7 6. Baylor 12-2 1275 6 7. Oklahoma St. 12-2 1197 9 8. Michigan State 11-2 1066 10 9. Notre Dame 11-2 1028 5 10. Oklahoma 11-2 994 13 11. Mississippi 10-3 909 8 12. Utah 10-4 877 11 13. Pittsburgh 11-3 742 12 14. Wake Forest 11-3 609 19 15. Kentucky 10-3 592 20 16. Clemson 10-3 528 22 17. Houston 12-2 510 21 18. Louisiana-Layfayette 13-1 502 17 19. NC State 9-3 453 18 20. Arkansas 9-4 354 24 21. Oregon 10-4 336 15 22. Brigham Young 10-3 284 14 23. Iowa 10-4 276 16 24. Utah State 11-3 142 NR 25. Texas A&M 8-4 133 23

Dropped out: No. 25 Texas-San Antonio (12-2).

Others receiving votes: San Diego State (12-2) 114; Wisconsin (9-4) 75; Air Force (10-3) 42; Minnesota (9-4) 23; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 11; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 7; Purdue (9-4) 6; Fresno State (10-3) 3; Army (9-4) 1.

