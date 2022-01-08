|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|11½
|Minnesota
|at NIAGARA
|3
|Quinnipiac
|Fort Wayne
|1
|at
|ROBERT
|MORRIS
|at HARVARD
|2
|Yale
|at MARIST
|9½
|Rider
|Farifield
|1½
|at
|SIENA
|Cleveland St.
|1½
|at
|YOUNGSTOWN
|ST.
|at MEMPHIS
|8
|Cincinnati
|at JAMES MADISON
|1
|Hofstra
|at CLEVELAND STATE
|8½
|Elon
|at OAKLAND
|11½
|Milwaukee
|at TOWSON
|8
|Northeastern
|at COLORADO
|8½
|Washington
|at OHIO ST.
|7½
|Northwestern
|at MONTANA ST.
|3
|Montana
|Wisconsin
|1
|at
|MARYLAND
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at TORONTO
|7½
|(220½)
|New
|Orleans
|Minnesota
|5½
|(229)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Denver
|7
|(215)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|Sacramento
|2
|(225)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|CFP National Championship
|Georgia
|2½
|2½
|(52½)
|Alabama
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|1
|6
|(37½)
|Cincinnati
|at MINNESOTA
|5½
|4
|(44½)
|Chicago
|Washington
|4
|7
|(38)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Green Bay
|11
|3
|(44½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Tennessee
|10
|10
|(42)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at BALTIMORE
|6
|3½
|(41½)
|Pittsburgh
|Indianapolis
|9½
|15½
|(44)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at ARIZONA
|5
|5½
|(48)
|Seattle
|New Orleans
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at BUFFALO
|17
|16½
|(40½)
|NY
|Jets
|at LA RAMS
|6
|4
|(44½)
|San
|Francisco
|New England
|2½
|6½
|(40)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|16
|8
|(41½)
|Carolina
|LA Chargers
|3
|3
|(48½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-141
|Dallas
|+115
|at ANAHEIM
|-138
|Detroit
|+114
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.