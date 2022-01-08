CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:37 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 11½ Minnesota
at NIAGARA 3 Quinnipiac
Fort Wayne 1 at ROBERT MORRIS
at HARVARD 2 Yale
at MARIST Rider
Farifield at SIENA
Cleveland St. at YOUNGSTOWN ST.
at MEMPHIS 8 Cincinnati
at JAMES MADISON 1 Hofstra
at CLEVELAND STATE Elon
at OAKLAND 11½ Milwaukee
at TOWSON 8 Northeastern
at COLORADO Washington
at OHIO ST. Northwestern
at MONTANA ST. 3 Montana
Wisconsin 1 at MARYLAND
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Washington
at TORONTO (220½) New Orleans
Minnesota (229) at HOUSTON
Denver 7 (215) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Chicago
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Cleveland
Sacramento 2 (225) at PORTLAND
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Memphis
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
CFP National Championship
Georgia (52½) Alabama
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 1 6 (37½) Cincinnati
at MINNESOTA 4 (44½) Chicago
Washington 4 7 (38) at NY GIANTS
Green Bay 11 3 (44½) at DETROIT
Tennessee 10 10 (42) at HOUSTON
at BALTIMORE 6 (41½) Pittsburgh
Indianapolis 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE
at ARIZONA 5 (48) Seattle
New Orleans (39½) at ATLANTA
at BUFFALO 17 16½ (40½) NY Jets
at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco
New England (40) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina
LA Chargers 3 3 (48½) at LAS VEGAS
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -141 Dallas +115
at ANAHEIM -138 Detroit +114

