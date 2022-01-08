College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA 11½ Minnesota at NIAGARA 3 Quinnipiac Fort Wayne 1 at ROBERT MORRIS…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA 11½ Minnesota at NIAGARA 3 Quinnipiac Fort Wayne 1 at ROBERT MORRIS at HARVARD 2 Yale at MARIST 9½ Rider Farifield 1½ at SIENA Cleveland St. 1½ at YOUNGSTOWN ST. at MEMPHIS 8 Cincinnati at JAMES MADISON 1 Hofstra at CLEVELAND STATE 8½ Elon at OAKLAND 11½ Milwaukee at TOWSON 8 Northeastern at COLORADO 8½ Washington at OHIO ST. 7½ Northwestern at MONTANA ST. 3 Montana Wisconsin 1 at MARYLAND NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) San Antonio at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Atlanta at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Washington at TORONTO 7½ (220½) New Orleans Minnesota 5½ (229) at HOUSTON Denver 7 (215) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Chicago at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Cleveland Sacramento 2 (225) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Memphis College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG CFP National Championship Georgia 2½ 2½ (52½) Alabama NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 1 6 (37½) Cincinnati at MINNESOTA 5½ 4 (44½) Chicago Washington 4 7 (38) at NY GIANTS Green Bay 11 3 (44½) at DETROIT Tennessee 10 10 (42) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 6 3½ (41½) Pittsburgh Indianapolis 9½ 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE at ARIZONA 5 5½ (48) Seattle New Orleans 3½ 3½ (39½) at ATLANTA at BUFFALO 17 16½ (40½) NY Jets at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco New England 2½ 6½ (40) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina LA Chargers 3 3 (48½) at LAS VEGAS NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS -141 Dallas +115 at ANAHEIM -138 Detroit +114

