WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » College Football » Longest tenure grows as…

Longest tenure grows as Iowa extends Ferentz’s contract

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s longest-tenured FBS head coach plans to stick around a lot longer as the University of Iowa on Friday announced it was extending Kirk Ferentz’s contract through the 2029 season.

Iowa athletic officials announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz’s 23rd season at Iowa.

The university said Ferentz would be paid $7 million a year, which includes a $500,000 base plus $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million “longevity bonus.” The contract will expire on Jan. 31, 2030.

“Kirk’s consistent leadership and success over 23 years has been amazing and appreciated as he has led our football program in a first-class manner,” athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement.

Ferentz has 178 career wins, placing him first for victories at Iowa and fourth in Big Ten Conference history.

This season ended in a 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up