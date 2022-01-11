CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Florida hires ex-Giants assistant Rob Sale as O-line coach

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 4:25 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida hired New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale to a similar position Tuesday, leaving new Gators coach Billy Napier with just two staff spots remaining to fill.

Sale also will serve as Florida’s offensive coordinator, although Napier is planning to call plays in his first year in Gainesville.

Sale spent one season with the Giants, who ranked tied for 16th in the league in sacks allowed (38) and 24th in the league in rushing (99.3 yards a game).

He spent the previous three years working for Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette. In 2020, the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in points (33.6 a game), fifth in yards (421.5) and fourth in rushing (213.0).

Sale also spent time at Arizona State (2017), Louisiana Monroe (2016), Georgia (2015), McNeese State (2012-14) and Alabama (2007-11).

