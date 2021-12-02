CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Troy hires Kentucky assistant Jon Sumrall as head coach

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 11:01 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has hired Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall as its head coach, the school announced Thursday night.

Sumrall replaces Chip Lindsey, who was fired on Nov. 21 with one game left in his third season.

Sumrall, 39, was assistant head coach at Troy from 2015-17 under Neal Brown, who had been Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. He will be introduced at a news conference Monday.

“Jon Sumrall exceeded all the criteria we had when searching for a new leader for our football program,” athletic director Brent Jones said. “He is a proven winner and a dynamic recruiter that will continue to build upon our championship legacy.”

Sumrall coached inside linebackers for Kentucky under Mark Stoops and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator last spring. Sumrall departed Troy for Mississippi before the 2018 season and returned to Kentucky, his alma mater, the following year.

He has also had stints as an assistant at San Diego and Tulane.

