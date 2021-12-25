Sports Betting Line The Associated Press

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Orlando at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Memphis at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Toronto at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Detroit at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) New Orleans at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Indiana at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Denver College football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Frisco Football Classic Frisco, Texas Miami (Ohio) 3½ 3 (54½) North Texas Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla. Florida 7½ 6½ (56½) UCF Friday Hawaii Bowl Honolulu Memphis 6½ 8½ (56) Hawaii Saturday Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala. Georgia St. 4½ 5 (50½) Ball State Monday Quick Lane Bowl Detroit WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada Military Bowl Annapolis, Md. Boston College 3½ 3 (51½) East Carolina Tuesday Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Auburn 3 2½ (51½) Houston SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas Louisville 1½ 1½ (55½) Air Force Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn. Mississippi St. 8½ 9 (59½) Texas Tech Holiday Bowl San Diego NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia Wednesday Fenway Bowl Boston Virginia 1 2 (71) SMU Pinstripe Bowl New York Maryland +1 3 (55) Virginia Tech Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla. Clemson 1 1 (44) Clemson Alamo Bowl San Antonio Oklahoma 4½ 4½ (61½) Oregon Thursday Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 4½ (63) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta MichiganSt. +3 2½ (57) Pittsburgh Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St. Friday Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Miami 2½ 2½ (59) Washington St. Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. Boise State 7½ 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 8 (47) Michigan Saturday Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2 (47) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2 (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 2½ (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 6½ (66) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston KansasSt. +2 2½ (47) LSU NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ARIZONA 4½ 2½ (48½) Indianapolis Sunday at ATLANTA 6½ 7 (42½) Detroit LA Rams 3½ 3 (48½) at MINNESOTA Tampa Bay 11 10 (42½) at CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 2 7 (42) Baltimore LA Chargers 10½ 10½ (45½) at HOUSTON at NEW ENGLAND 2 1½ (43½) Buffalo at NY JETS 1 1½ (41½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 10 (40½) NY Giants at SEATTLE 7 6½ (41½) Chicago at KANSAS CITY 8½ 9½ (45) Pittsburgh Denver 1 1 (41) at LAS VEGAS at DALLAS 8½ 10 (47) Washington Monday Miami 3½ 3 (37½) at NEW ORLEANS For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.