|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|College football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Frisco Football Classic
|Frisco, Texas
|Miami (Ohio)
|3½
|3
|(54½)
|North
|Texas
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Florida
|7½
|6½
|(56½)
|UCF
|Friday
|Hawaii Bowl
|Honolulu
|Memphis
|6½
|8½
|(56)
|Hawaii
|Saturday
|Camellia Bowl
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Georgia St.
|4½
|5
|(50½)
|Ball
|State
|Monday
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Detroit
|WMichigan
|+1
|6
|(56)
|Nevada
|Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Md.
|Boston College
|3½
|3
|(51½)
|East
|Carolina
|Tuesday
|Birmingham Bowl
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Auburn
|3
|2½
|(51½)
|Houston
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Dallas
|Louisville
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|Air
|Force
|Liberty Bowl
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Mississippi St.
|8½
|9
|(59½)
|Texas
|Tech
|Holiday Bowl
|San Diego
|NC State
|1
|1
|(60)
|UCLA
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Phoenix
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|(45)
|West
|Virginia
|Wednesday
|Fenway Bowl
|Boston
|Virginia
|1
|2
|(71)
|SMU
|Pinstripe Bowl
|New York
|Maryland
|+1
|3
|(55)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Clemson
|1
|1
|(44)
|Clemson
|Alamo Bowl
|San Antonio
|Oklahoma
|4½
|4½
|(61½)
|Oregon
|Thursday
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Charlotte, N.C.
|North Carolina
|7
|9
|(58½)
|South
|Carolina
|Music City Bowl
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|3½
|4½
|(63)
|Purdue
|Peach Bowl
|Atlanta
|MichiganSt.
|+3
|2½
|(57)
|Pittsburgh
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Las Vegas
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|(42)
|Arizona
|St.
|Friday
|Sun Bowl
|El Paso, Texas
|Miami
|2½
|2½
|(59)
|Washington
|St.
|Arizona Bowl
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Boise State
|7½
|8
|(55½)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Arlington, Texas
|Alabama
|13½
|13½
|(58)
|Cincinnati
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Orange Bowl
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Georgia
|7½
|8
|(47)
|Michigan
|Saturday
|Outback Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Penn St.
|2½
|2
|(47)
|Arkansas
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Notre Dame
|2½
|2
|(45½)
|Oklahoma
|St.
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Kentucky
|2½
|2½
|(44)
|Iowa
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio St.
|6½
|6½
|(66)
|Utah
|Sugar Bowl
|New Orleans
|Baylor
|1
|E
|(55)
|Mississippi
|Tuesday, Jan. 4
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|KansasSt.
|+2
|2½
|(47)
|LSU
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ARIZONA
|4½
|2½
|(48½)
|Indianapolis
|Sunday
|at ATLANTA
|6½
|7
|(42½)
|Detroit
|LA Rams
|3½
|3
|(48½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Tampa Bay
|11
|10
|(42½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at CINCINNATI
|2
|7
|(42)
|Baltimore
|LA Chargers
|10½
|10½
|(45½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at NEW ENGLAND
|2
|1½
|(43½)
|Buffalo
|at NY JETS
|1
|1½
|(41½)
|Jacksonville
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|10
|(40½)
|NY
|Giants
|at SEATTLE
|7
|6½
|(41½)
|Chicago
|at KANSAS CITY
|8½
|9½
|(45)
|Pittsburgh
|Denver
|1
|1
|(41)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10
|(47)
|Washington
|Monday
|Miami
|3½
|3
|(37½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
