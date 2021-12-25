HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens stop at Floriana Christmas tree | Hundreds visit National Christmas Tree | America's choice Christmas cuisines | Grocery stores open Christmas
The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 6:29 PM

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Orlando
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Memphis
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Toronto
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Detroit
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Indiana
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Denver
College football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Miami (Ohio) 3 (54½) North Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Florida (56½) UCF
Friday
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Memphis (56) Hawaii
Saturday
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia St. 5 (50½) Ball State
Monday
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Boston College 3 (51½) East Carolina
Tuesday
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Auburn 3 (51½) Houston
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Louisville (55½) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi St. 9 (59½) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Virginia 1 2 (71) SMU
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Maryland +1 3 (55) Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Clemson 1 1 (44) Clemson
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Oklahoma (61½) Oregon
Thursday
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Tennessee (63) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
MichiganSt. +3 (57) Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St.
Friday
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Miami (59) Washington St.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Boise State 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Georgia 8 (47) Michigan
Saturday
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St. 2 (47) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame 2 (45½) Oklahoma St.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky (44) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (66) Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
KansasSt. +2 (47) LSU
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at ARIZONA (48½) Indianapolis
Sunday
at ATLANTA 7 (42½) Detroit
LA Rams 3 (48½) at MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay 11 10 (42½) at CAROLINA
at CINCINNATI 2 7 (42) Baltimore
LA Chargers 10½ 10½ (45½) at HOUSTON
at NEW ENGLAND 2 (43½) Buffalo
at NY JETS 1 (41½) Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA 10 (40½) NY Giants
at SEATTLE 7 (41½) Chicago
at KANSAS CITY (45) Pittsburgh
Denver 1 1 (41) at LAS VEGAS
at DALLAS 10 (47) Washington
Monday
Miami 3 (37½) at NEW ORLEANS

