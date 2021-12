College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Chicago State 2½ at CHICAGO STATE at OKLAHOMA STATE 12½ Oklahoma State Milwaukee 7½…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Chicago State 2½ at CHICAGO STATE at OKLAHOMA STATE 12½ Oklahoma State Milwaukee 7½ at MILWAUKEE at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ North Dakota State at PORTLAND 4½ Portland NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 3½ (213½) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 4½ (206½) Miami at TORONTO 5 (OFF) Sacramento at BOSTON 2 (218½) Milwaukee at ATLANTA 12 (OFF) Houston Philadelphia 2 (210½) at MEMPHIS at DALLAS 4 (219½) Charlotte at DENVER 3½ (215½) Washington Phoenix 2 (OFF) at LA CLIPPERS College Football Friday, December 17 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Toledo 10 10 (52) Middle Tennessee Saturday, December 18 Appalachian State 2½ 3 (68) Western Kentucky Monday, December 20 Tulsa 9½ 9½ (52½) Old Dominion Tuesday, December 21 Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent State Wednesday, December 22 Army 3½ 3½ (58½) Missouri Thursday, December 23 Miami (OH) 3 3 (54) North Texas Friday, December 24 Memphis 4½ 7 (58½) Hawaii Saturday, December 25 Georgia State 4½ 4½ (50) Ball State Monday, December 27 Western Michigan 3 3½ (59) Nevada Tuesday, December 28 Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston Wednesday, December 29 Virginia 1½ 1½ (71) SMU Thursday, December 30 North Carolina 7 7 (57½) South Carolina Friday, December 31 Texas A&M 7 7 (60) Wake Forest Saturday, January 1 Penn State 2½ 2 (46½) Arkansas Tuesday, January 4 Kansas State 1 1 (47) LSU NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 1111½(43)Chicago Monday at ARIZONA 2½2(51½)LA Rams NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Calgary -162 at CHICAGO +134

