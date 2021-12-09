Ray Guy Award Winners

Winners of the Ray Guy Award presented to the best punter: 2021_Matt Araiza , San Diego State 2020_Pressley Harvin III,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Winners of the Ray Guy Award presented to the best punter:

2021_Matt Araiza , San Diego State

2020_Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

2019_Max Duffy, Kentucky

2018_Braden Mann, Texas A&M

2017_Michael Dickson, Texas

2016_Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

2015_Tom Hackett, Utah

2014_Tom Hackett, Utah

2013_Tom Hornsey, Memphis

2012_Ryan Allen, Louisiana Tech

2011_Ryan Allen, Louisiana Tech

2010_Chas Henry, Florida

2009_Drew Butler, Georgia

2008_Matt Fodge, Oklahoma State

2007_Durant Brooks, Georgia Tech

2006_Daniel Sepulveda, Baylor

2005_Ryan Plackemeier, Wake Forest

2004_Daniel Sepulveda, Baylor

2003_BJ Sander, Ohio State

2002_Mark Mariscal, Colorado

2001_Travis Dorsch, Purdue

2000_Kevin Stemke, Wisconsin

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.