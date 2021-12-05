CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
No. 14 Oklahoma to face No. 15 Oregon in Alamo Bowl

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:25 PM

No. 15 Oregon (10-3, Pac-12) vs. No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2, Big 12), Dec 29, 9:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Antonio.

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries. RB Travis Dye, 1,118 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing; 41 receptions, 374 yards, two touchdowns receiving;

Oklahoma: QB Caleb Williams, 1,670 yards, 18 touchdowns passing; 408 yards, 6 touchdowns rushing. RB Kennedy Brooks, 1,111 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Oregon: After winning at Ohio State, the Ducks were on track to possibly reach the College Football Playoff before losing to Utah in the regular season and again in the Pac-12 championship game.

Oklahoma: The Sooners brought in former coach Bob Stoops as interim coach after Lincoln Riley left for USC. Oklahoma had won six straight Big 12 titles before falling short this year. The Sooners rank 10th nationally in scoring offense with 38.4 points per game.

LAST TIME

Oregon 34, Oklahoma 33. (Sept. 16, 2006)

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Third appearance in Alamo Bowl, 35th bowl appearance overall.

Oklahoma: First appearance in Alamo Bowl, 55th bowl appearance; run of 23 consecutive bowl games is second-longest streak nationally.

