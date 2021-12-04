NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20 Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14 Linfield 44, Redlands 10 Mary…

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20

Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14

Linfield 44, Redlands 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3

Birmingham 24, Huntington 14

Wis.-Whitwater 69, Greenville 7

DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21

Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31

Carnegie Mellon at North Central, no contest (Carnegie Mellon has withdrawn)

Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Albion 23

SUNY-Cortland 26, Springfield 21

Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14

Mount Union 52, Washington & Lee 0

Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20

Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10

Muhlenberg 45, Framingham 0

___

Second Round Saturday, Nov. 27

Linfield 31, Saint John’s (Minn.) 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham 7

Wis.-Whitwater 45, DePauw 0

Central (Iowa) 30, Wheaton (Ill.) 28

North Central 34, Wis.-LaCrosse 20

Rensselaer 21, SUNY-Cortland 14

Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 33

Muhlenberg 14, Delaware Valley 0

___

Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 4

Mary Hardin-Baylor 49, Linfield 24

Mount Union 35, Muhlenberg 29

North Central 55, Rensselaer 6

Wis.-Whitewater 51, Central (Iowa) 21

___

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 11

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs Wis.-Whitewater, TBD.

North Central vs. Mount Union, TBD.

___

Championship Friday, Dec. 17 Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium At Canton, Ohio

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

