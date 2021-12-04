CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » CBS: Alabama's John Metchie…

CBS: Alabama’s John Metchie not expected to return to game

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III appeared to suffer a left knee injury and CBS reported that the wouldn’t return in the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship game against top-ranked Georgia.

Metchie walked gingerly off the field Saturday on the final drive before halftime after a non-contact injury. He had grabbed at his left knee.

The Tide’s No. 2 receiver, Metchie had six catches for 97 yards and a 13-yard touchdown in the opening half. He and Jameson Williams had both topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season entering the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up