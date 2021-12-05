CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » Bowl game matchups announced…

Bowl game matchups announced for Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

December 5, 2021, 5:00 PM

The college football regular season is over, the dust has settled and the bowl matchups are decided, headlined by a four-team playoff including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati.

For fans in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, here’s a list of matchups with teams close to home:

Saturday, Dec. 18

  • LendingTree Bowl
    Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
    5:45 p.m. | ESPN
    Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Monday, Dec. 20

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl
    Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
    2:30 p.m. | ESPN
    Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 29

  • Fenway Bowl
    Virginia vs. SMU
    11 a.m. | ESPN
    Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Pinstripe Bowl
    Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
    2:15 p.m. | ESPN
    Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

