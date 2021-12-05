Bowl game matchups announced for Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

There are a few college football bowl games for fans of D.C.-area teams to watch, headlined by Virginia Tech vs. Maryland in the Pinstripe Bow.

The college football regular season is over, the dust has settled and the bowl matchups are decided, headlined by a four-team playoff including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati. For fans in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, here’s a list of matchups with teams close to home: Saturday, Dec. 18 LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

5:45 p.m. | ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl

Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl

Virginia vs. SMU

11 a.m. | ESPN

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Virginia vs. SMU 11 a.m. | ESPN Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Thomas Robertson Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio. trobertson@wtop.com

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.