Bowl game matchups announced for Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland

The college football regular season is over, the dust has settled and the bowl matchups are decided, headlined by a four-team playoff including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati.
For fans in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, here’s a list of matchups with teams close to home:
Saturday, Dec. 18
- LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
5:45 p.m. | ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Monday, Dec. 20
- Myrtle Beach Bowl
Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- Fenway Bowl
Virginia vs. SMU
11 a.m. | ESPN
Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Yankee Stadium in New York, New York