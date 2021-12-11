CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » AP source: Oregon hires…

AP source: Oregon hires Georgia DC Lanning as head coach

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Oregon completed a deal with Lanning to replace Mario Cristobal, who was hired away by Miami earlier this week, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet made an official announcement.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution first reported on Friday that Oregon would hire Lanning.

The 35-year-old Lanning will be a first-time head coach with Oregon after spending the last four years at Georgia, the last three as defensive coordinator.

No. 3 Georgia has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up