2021 Heisman Trophy Voting The Associated Press

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis): Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 684 107 45 2,311 Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan 78 273 174 954 Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt 28 175 197 631 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 12 118 127 399 Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama 31 79 74 325 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State 18 53 85 245 Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi 10 32 56 150 Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati 5 15 36 81 Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia 9 15 18 75 Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State 0 5 7 17