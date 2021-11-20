CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Witherspoon, Jones power Murray State past Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:46 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon ran for 135 yards and a touchdown and Cortezz Jones’ 26-yard TD run in the third quarter was the only scoring after halftime as Murray State pulled out a 20-13 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Stone Galloway’s second field goal of the game came with 7 seconds left before the half and pulled Eastern Illinois even at 13. Jones’ game-winning TD run capped a seven-play, 76-yard drive and came on the first possession of the third quarter for the Racers (6-5, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Witherspoon’s TD was a 15-yard run with 1:47 left in the second quarter. DJ Williams passed for 59 yards and ran for 83 more for Murray State. Jones finished with 71 yards on 11 carries.

Chris Katrenick passed for 216 yards for the Panthers (1-10, 1-5). Isaiah Hill caught 13 passes for 110 yards. Freshman Harrison Bey-Buie had an 8-yard TD run to stake Eastern Illinois to a 7-0 lead.

