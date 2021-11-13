CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Travis sparks late rally as Florida State beats Miami 31-28

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:35 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —

Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment and two plays later ran it in from 1 yard out with 26 seconds to go as Florida State defeated Miami 31-28 on Saturday.

Trailing 28-23 and taking over at the Seminoles’ 20-yard line, Travis dropped back and connected with Ja’Khi Douglas on a 59-yard catch-and-run. After two incompletions and a false start, Travis connected with Parchment on the 24-yard reception to the goal line.

Travis completed 18 of 26 passes for 274 yards and he ran 22 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns for Florida State (4-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles picked up their first victory over a rival — Miami, Florida or Clemson — since a Nov. 25, 2017 win over the Gators.

Tyler Van Dyke threw four touchdown passes as Miami rallied from a 17-point deficit. After a shaky first half, Van Dyke regrouped and completed touchdown passes to Keyshawn Smith, Mike Harley, Will Mallory and Jaylan Knighton for the Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3).

Van Dyke completed 25 of 47 passes for 316 yards with two interceptions for Miami.

TAKEAWAYS

Miami: The Hurricanes had three turnovers, 14 penalties and managed just 43 rushing yards.

Florida State: The Seminoles shook off a sluggish third quarter to snap a four-game slide in the series.

UP NEXT

Miami: Plays host to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Florida State: Plays at Boston College on Saturday.

