College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at APPALACHIAN STATE 7½Hartford Lafayette 1at COLUMBIA at KENTUCKY 27½Central Michigan at GARDNER-WEBB 12½North…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at APPALACHIAN STATE 7½Hartford Lafayette 1at COLUMBIA at KENTUCKY 27½Central Michigan at GARDNER-WEBB 12½North Carolina Central at COLGATE 10½Niagara at BOSTON COLLEGE 6½South Florida Iowa 1½at VIRGINIA at CANISIUS 2½Cornell at ORAL ROBERTS 1½Tulsa at TCU 15½Austin Peay at VANDERBILT 37Mississippi Valley State at TEXAS 21½Sam Houston at UCSB 13½UT Arlington at ILLINOIS 6½Notre Dame at OREGON 12½Montana Wyoming 2½at CSU FULLERTON at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 10½UC Riverside at GONZAGA 30Tarleton State at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) 4½Grand Canyon NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 15½(OFF)Orlando at MIAMI 7½(OFF)Denver at MINNESOTA 4½(OFF)Indiana at HOUSTON 2½(215½)Oklahoma City at CHICAGO 5½(224½)Charlotte Washington 3(OFF)at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS 5(OFF)Cleveland at UTAH 8(222)Portland at LA CLIPPERS 9(OFF)New Orleans College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Western Kentucky 2½1½(72½)at UTSA

Saturday

Kent State 23(72½)at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at OKLAHOMA STATE 6½5(46½)Baylor at SAN DIEGO STATE 3½5½(50½)Utah State Appalachian State 23(52½)at LOUISIANA at CINCINNATI 1010½(54½)Houston Georgia 46½(50)at ALABAMA Michigan 10½10½(43½)at IOWA Pittsburgh 23(72½)at WAKE FOREST at CAL 2½2(57)USC NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 3½1(46½)Seattle NHL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Seattle -126at BUFFALO+105 at MONTREAL -138Vancouver+115 at WINNIPEG -260Arizona+210 at CALGARY -134Pittsburgh+114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.